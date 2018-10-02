ARCHBOLD — A safety assembly for all Four County Career Center students was recently held at the school. The assembly was geared toward promoting safety in the career center for all students, personnel and visitors.
Ohio Highway Patrol Lt. Robert Ashenfelter and Henry County Sheriff’s Deputy Justen Vocke both stressed the importance of safe driving habits.
They emphasized that obeying traffic laws is vital, as well as paying attention to speed limits, the actions of other drivers, and avoiding distracted driving through cell phone use.
Kevin Thomas, law enforcement and security tactics instructor at the career center, also spoke to the students about lab safety issues and general school safety procedures on the school grounds.
A film covering the importance of using safety belts also was shown, which included testimonials from sports and other public figures whose lives have been saved because they use their safety belts.
The assembly was organized by the Four County Career Center Safety Committee as a part of a yearlong safety drive.
Throughout the year, presentations on tool safety, safety in the workplace, proper handling of industrial materials, and other safety situations will be presented to the students.
