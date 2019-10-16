On Monday, Four County Career Center honored six graduates who have had success in their careers and will serve as representatives for the school, during its Wall of Fame program. Inducted into the 2019 Wall of Fame were above, in front, Jason Michael Pfund (class of 2001, Wauseon High School), production worker at Triangular Processing; and Susan Sager-Myers (class of 1991, Patrick Henry High School), early childhood education instructor at Four County Career Center. And in back, from left: Jade Crossland (class of 1998, Napoleon High School), operations manager for North American Stamping Group in Ridgeville Corners; Rex Robison (class of 1981, Montpelier High School), residential building official/zoning commissioner for the city of Defiance; Rodney Miller (class of 1974, Hilltop High School), retired journeyman bricklayer/foreman; and David Klingshirn (class of 1982, Holgate High School), co-owner of Vince’s TV and Appliances LLC in Holgate. The school administration also honored Carmen Cummins (left), retired Four County Career Center administrator, with the Distinguished Service Award.
