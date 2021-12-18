Four County Career Center Preschool/Childcare Center students presented their annual Christmas program for parents and grandparents. The Early Childhood Education students at the career center work with the children as part of their lab experience and led them in the program. Shown during the program with Santa and Mrs. Claus are from left: Jaxson Woods, Archbold; Owen Nofziger, Wauseon; Benjamin Nordan, Napoleon; Reggie Bostater, Delta; Brenex Baden, Ridgeville Corners; Hazley Reed, Napoleon; Kianna Bowers, Wauseon; Bud Schroeder, Defiance; Wren Fisher, Napoleon; Charlie Rentschler, Liberty Center; Aubree Ferry, Stryker; back from, from left, Mrs. Claus, Santa Claus; and Katelyn Metz holding Clayton Bogert, Wauseon.
