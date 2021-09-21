• Fulton County
Four County:
In preparation for the November General Election, students at Four County Career Center participated in student registration. Melanie Gilders, director, and Liz Stuart, deputy director from Fulton County Board of Elections; and Mary Detmer, director, and Cyndi Shroyer, deputy director from Henry County Board of Elections, spoke to the students about the voting process and their rights and responsibilities to vote. Students who will be 18 years and older by the November election were able to register.
