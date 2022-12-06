Shown in the electrical lab at Four County Career Center are, from left: career center students Wesley Joice (Fairview) and Olivia Shull (Hicksville), with Tinora sophomores Dominic Graziani, Aiden Helmke and Paul Westrick.
Shown in the specialized mechatronics and robotics technology lab area, from left, career center student, Kyra Kreiner (Archbold) with sophomores Drew Higbea (Tinora) and Jared Moreno (Wauseon).
Photos courtesy of Janet Knierim
Shown in the diesel mechanics lab are from left, career center students, Ashton Rose (Defiance) and Logan Peebles (Evergreen) with Ayersville sophomore, Andrew Barrick.
ARCHBOLD — Recently the Four County Career Center hosted the annual Career Exploration Days for over 1,800 sophomores from the 22 member schools in Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties.
Each sophomore visited two career and technical programs and heard presentations about the programs from career center students and instructors. This event is an opportunity for sophomores to learn more about the programs offered at Four County.
Students can also learn more about the opportunities available by taking the new 360 virtual tour of the campus at www.fourcounty.net. Enrollment for the 2023-24 school year is now open and students can apply at the Four County website.
Open house for parents and students will be held on Jan. 9, 2023 from 5-7:30 p.m.
