ARCHBOLD — Four County Career Center Board of Education met recently, hearing presentations and taking action on personnel matters.
Summer work experience presentations were shared by Julie Frederick, Tracy Harding, Heather Myers, Kristan Norden and Chris Zacharias.
In personnel matters, the board approved public safety instructors for adult education, as well as Chris Roberts as a long-term guidance counselor substitute effective Oct. 7.
The following companies donated to the Drug Free Club at Four County Career Center: Brutus Automated Tool, LLC, Pettisville; Specialized Inspection Group, LTD, Pettisville; and Bison Rapids Investments, LLC (DBA Buffalo Wild Wings), Defiance. Other donations approved included: Fulton County Pork Producers to the work and family classrooms; Robert and Vicki Baumgartner to the Baumgartner/Bandy Scholarship Fund; and Napoleon resident Ellie Cichocki donated a Wall Street Journal subscription to the Four County Career Center Library.
In other business, the board:
• approved financial statements and investments for September.
• approved appropriation modifications.
• okayed a transfer from the general fund to the severance and retirement fund.
• approved GAAP financial statements and report for the year ending June 30, 2019.
• ratified the insurance rates set by the Northern Buckeye Health Plan for the 2020 calendar year.
• okayed substitute lists.
• approved the CBI work site for Napoleon CBI as presented.
• okayed membership in the Northwest Ohio Manufacturers Association (NOMA) as an educational institution at $500 per year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.