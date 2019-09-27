ARCHBOLD — Four County Career Center Board of Education met recently at ARC Solutions in Hicksville.
Board members authorized the superintendent to execute a contract and delivery of a master electric energy sales agreement Power4Schools Endorsed Electric Supplier, Engie Resources LLC.
Okayed was the movement of Matt Dye, Curtis Miller, Tim Myers, David DeLano and Lisa Hall to the 150-hour column, and the employment of public safety instructors.
Approved were the following donations to the Drug Free Clubs of America: Jersey’s, two $10 gift certificates; M.H.E. Inc., monetary donation; Dunham Sports, 200 10% off discount cards; Spangler Candy Company, monetary donation and DumDum suckers; and Ravello McDonald’s, 200 free extra value meal coupons.
Addition donations included tools from Norm Plum for the mechanical systems and piping program; and a monetary donation from North Star Bluescope Steel LLC toward the Baumgartner/Bandy Scholarship Fund.
The board renewed the web-based policy update service with the Ohio School Boards Association for one year and okayed the CBI community service projects for 2019-20 at Bryan Parks and Rec and with the Fulton County Fair Board.
In other business, the board:
• approved the use of the ESC Suspension Center at $50/student per day.
• approved club budgets and 019 budgets for 2019-20.
• okayed permanent appropriations for 2019-20 and a then and now certification.
• approved a Lifetouch agreement.
• set cosmetology services pricing for 2019-20.
