Four County
Photo courtesy of Four County

Students attending Four County Career Center recently picked up their packets containing their schedules and other important information for the year. Opening day for Four County Career Center juniors and new students is Aug. 14, and Aug. 15 for returning seniors. Shown receiving her packet from career/technical education supervisor Cathy Rupp (left) is Defiance student Egia Lilianna, enrolled in the cosmetology program.

