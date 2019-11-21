• Region
Salon to close:
The Four County Career Center cosmetology salon will be closed to the public for the Thanksgiving holiday, Nov. 27-29 and sophomore career exploration days on Dec. 5-6.
Salon hours are from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. every Thursday, and Friday that the career center is open. Walk-ins and appointments are accepted during these hours. No appointments or customers will be accepted after 1 p.m. and no chemical service appointments after noon.
