• Archbold
Community service:
Four County Career Center’s Electrical seniors worked at St. John’s Christian Church in Archbold as a community service project and part of their lab training in the electrical field. While they were there they converted all of the church’s florescent lighting over to direct wire LED bulbs. They also upgraded their electrical receptacles to tamper resistant receptacles for safety within the day care at the church and throughout the building.
