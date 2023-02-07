ARCHBOLD — Four County Career Center near here has recognized four students as “Student of the Month.”
They are Maryssa Boyd and Collin Inkrott of Hicksville High School, Robert Isaacs III of Tinora High School and Samantha Bergeon of Ayersville High School.
Boyd is the daughter of Tyler and Angela Copeland and is a senior in the IT academy-computer networking and cybersecurity program at the career center. She is a member of Business Professionals of America, competed in the national semi-finals round of the Cyber Patriot Challenge and is on the career center honor roll.
After Maryssa graduates, she plans to work as a IT technician.
Isaacs is the son of Robert Isaacs and Mandy Isaacs, and is a senior in the automotive technologies program at the career center. He is a member of Skills USA and is on the career center honor roll.
After graduation Robert plans to work in the automotive field.
Inkrott is the son of Gabriel and Krista Inkrott and is a junior in the electrical program at the career center. He is a member of Skills USA, and is on the career center honor roll. At Hicksville High School, he is a member of the archery team.
After Collin graduates, he plans to continue his education to obtain his journeyman’s card and become a linesman.
Bergeon is the daughter of Chad Bergeon and is a senior in the interior design program at the career center. She is a member of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, and is on the career center honor roll.
After Samantha graduates, she plans to take classes to become a state tested nursing assistant.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.