Four County Career Center’s 53rd annual Senior Recognition Day will be held May 24 starting at 9:15 a.m. at the school.
Certificates marking the completion of their career training will be awarded to 450 seniors, scholarship award winners will be announced and outstanding senior awards will be presented during the ceremonies.
Career passports containing a student’s resume, class competencies listing skills learned at the career center, student’s grades and attendance data will be presented to each senior. Career passports are awarded to all Ohio Career Center program completers for the purpose of providing each student with a set of credentials that can be presented to an employer when seeking employment.
Rick Bachman, director of career and technical education, is in charge of the ceremony. Seven seniors will be assisting with the program: Travis Rosendaul, Bryan, will be leading the pledge of allegiance; Derek Cobb, Evergreen; Jasmine Corbitt, Napoleon, and Mason Stickley, Pettisville, will be announcing student achievement activities.
Miranda Bachman, Napoleon, Landon Smith, Edgerton, and Jaedyn Caldwell, Montpelier, were chosen as class speakers for the event.
Parents and families of seniors are invited to attend the ceremony which will be held in the Diesel Technology and Training Center on the northeast side of the building. Parking is available in the school’s east and south parking lots or the student parking lot on the west side of the building.
The ceremony will also be broadcast live through the career center website at fourcounty.net starting at 8:45 a.m.
