Republicans from four area counties had hoped to host a public forum later this month for state candidates, but not enough of them committed to coming or could make it, so the effort was canceled.
The event would have been held at Northwest State Community College, and was being planned by Republican parties in Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties, according to Henry County’s GOP secretary, Phil Parsons.
He said he had put in “quite a lot of time” and effort in trying to get candidates there. Some responded and some did not, according to Parsons, but only four of 12 committed to coming or were free on the night that had been planned (March 31).
Republican candidates for Ohio governor, one of Ohio’s two U.S. seats (now held by Rob Portman who is retiring at year’s end) and the area’s two U.S. Congress seats (the 5th and the 9th) were asked to attend.
All are on the May 3 primary ballot.
In all 12, candidates were invited, but only four (Mike Gibbons and Neil Patel for U.S. Senate, Theresa Gavarone and J.R. Majewski for the 9th District) committed to coming, according to Parsons. Gibbons had made a campaign stop in Napoleon in February.
Parsons said planning for the event dated back six weeks or so when Republicans tried to organize a larger event that would, potentially, draw in more candidates.
“That’s why we thought we would do four counties,” said Parsons, noting that candidates could see more people at one time.
Republicans had planned a three-hour event which would have afforded the public an opportunity to meet with the candidates before each made a brief presentation.
Parsons described the response from the candidates as “disappointing,” noting that some didn’t return emails or phone calls.
However, he noted that planning probably could have begun sooner.
