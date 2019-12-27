ARCHBOLD — Four County Career Center Board of Education met before the holidays, approving personnel matters.
The board accepted the retirement resignation of Paul Marhover, job coach, effective Dec. 31, and okayed a contract for Tobi Ziegler, who will take over that position effective Jan. 6. Instructors for adult education were approved, as well as substitute lists for certified and classified and an educational aide.
A monetary donation of $300 was approved from the Newlyn Quest to the law enforcement program at the center, as well as a donation of candy from Tracy Dopp to the Drug Free Clubs of America.
Chris Oberlin was designated as president pro-tem for the Jan. 9 organizational meeting set for 6 p.m. in the multi-purpose room.
In other business, the board:
• okayed the 2020-21 school calendar.
• approved appropriation modifications.
• okayed a two-year renewal agreement with School Insurance Consultants LLC.
• approved cost sheet changes for 2019-20 to comply with HB166 requirements.
