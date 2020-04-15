• Region

Board to meet:

The Four County Career Center Board of Education meeting is slated for 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Due to the state of emergency declared by Gov. Mike DeWine and out of concern for public health, there will be no physical access to attend the Four County Career Center meeting.

The meeting will be conducted via telephone/video conference. If anyone is interested in participating in the meeting, contact Tim Meister at 419-267-2210 for access. Participants also will need to provide their name and address.

