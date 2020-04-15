• Region
Board to meet:
The Four County Career Center Board of Education meeting is slated for 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Due to the state of emergency declared by Gov. Mike DeWine and out of concern for public health, there will be no physical access to attend the Four County Career Center meeting.
The meeting will be conducted via telephone/video conference. If anyone is interested in participating in the meeting, contact Tim Meister at 419-267-2210 for access. Participants also will need to provide their name and address.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.