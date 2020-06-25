• Region
Meeting slated:
The Four County Career Center Board of Education meeting will be held Monday. The finance committee will meet at 6 p.m., followed the regular board meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Following the regular meeting, the records commission will meet. All meetings will take place in the multi-purpose room at Four County Career Center.
