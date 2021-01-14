ARCHBOLD — Four County Career Center Board of Education held its organizational and regular meetings on Jan. 5
The oath of office was administered to Marci Bruns, Ron Crawford, Deb Gerken, Chris Oberlin and Christine Smallman for their beginning terms of office in 2021.
During the organizational meeting, Bruns was elected to serve as president, while Keeler was elected as vice president. Baker was selected as the legislative liaison.
The board approved annual authorizations and appointments, and also agreed to hold meetings of the Four County Career Center Board of Education on the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the multi-purpose room at the school. The only exception will be the June meeting, which will be held June 29.
The board approved appropriation modifications, then and now certifications and the fiscal year 2022 tax budget, including the November 2020 forecast.
As part of the superintendent’s report, the board approved the resignation of Ray Varner, maintenance; retirement of Maria Barnes, job training coordinator; a list of certified substitutes; and a resolution amending the purpose of the capital projects fund and amending previously authorized transfer of funds.
Tim Meister was approved as the foster care point of contact, while Meister and Rick Bachman were approved as homeless student liaisons.
The next meeting is set for Feb. 18 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room.
