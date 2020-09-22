ARCHBOLD — Personnel matters were handled by the Four County Career Center Board of Education on Sept. 17.

The board approved the resignation of Anne Taylor, effective Sept. 23; the movement of Kristine Manning to the BA 150-hour column; and the employment of adult education public safety instructors.

The board okayed the following donations to the Drug Free Clubs of America from Gerken Paving (monetary donation of $285), Fulton County Processing (monetary donation of $570), Meyer Badenhop Insurance ($25 gift card to Chipotle); and Ravello McDonalds (250 free extra value meal coupons)

In other business, the board:

• employed certified substitutes and educational aide substitutes.

• okayed the use of the ESC Suspension Center at $50/student per day.

• authorized the advertising of bids for the 2021 rooftop HVAC unit replacements.

• set the next meeting at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15 in the multi-purpose room.

• acknowledged the application, school donation agreement and waiver of the 45-day required notification from Pioneer Custom Molding Inc. for property tax abatement.

