ARCHBOLD — Personnel matters were handled by the Four County Career Center Board of Education on Sept. 17.
The board approved the resignation of Anne Taylor, effective Sept. 23; the movement of Kristine Manning to the BA 150-hour column; and the employment of adult education public safety instructors.
The board okayed the following donations to the Drug Free Clubs of America from Gerken Paving (monetary donation of $285), Fulton County Processing (monetary donation of $570), Meyer Badenhop Insurance ($25 gift card to Chipotle); and Ravello McDonalds (250 free extra value meal coupons)
In other business, the board:
• employed certified substitutes and educational aide substitutes.
• okayed the use of the ESC Suspension Center at $50/student per day.
• authorized the advertising of bids for the 2021 rooftop HVAC unit replacements.
• set the next meeting at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15 in the multi-purpose room.
• acknowledged the application, school donation agreement and waiver of the 45-day required notification from Pioneer Custom Molding Inc. for property tax abatement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.