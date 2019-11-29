ARCHBOLD — Four County Career Center Board of Education met Nov. 21, hearing summer work presentations and taking action on the five-year forecast. A moment of silence was held for Larry Siclair, a long-time Four County employee who recently passed away.
Summer work experience presentations were presented by Kelli Alspaugh, Kim Arnos, Robin Hill and Lisa Hall.
The five-year financial forecast and assumptions were approved for fiscal years ending June 30, 2020-24.
In other business, the board:
• approved appropriation modifications.
• okayed agreements with American Fidelity Section 125 Plan for 2020.
• approved AFPlanServ through American Fidelity for 403(b) plan administration.
• approved substitute lists and an internal substitute.
• hired public safety instructors for adult education.
• accepted a monetary donation of $2,000 from the Oklahoma City Community Foundation to the Drug Free Clubs of America at Four County Career Center.
• okayed board policy updates.
• approved a Patrick Henry Ag satellite course of study.
• noted that the January organizational meeting date was set for Jan. 9 at 6 p.m., and the next meeting is Dec. 19 at 6:30 p.m. in the multi-purpose room.
