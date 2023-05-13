ARCHBOLD — During its meeting Thursday, the Four County ADAMhs Board began the process to place a 0.7-mill, five-year property tax renewal levy on the November ballot.
The board is requesting that the Defiance County auditor certify the amount of revenue that the renewal would generate if approved by voters.
According to ADAMhs Board CEO Rob Giesige, the tax currently raises about $1.8 million a year. The levy was last approved by voters in 2019.
The levy would be on the ballot in each of the counties (Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams) served by the ADAMhs Board.
The board also approved six contracts for the fiscal year starting July 1. Those contracts include:
• $80,000 with the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center to provide school navigation services at the Independence Education Center. The navigator would collaborate with school staff to provide case management services for students and their families, make referrals to appropriate agencies for students and their families, and participate in activities to promote parent involvement and skills building.
• the navigator program that started three years ago as a state-funded pilot program. The ADADMhs Board has continued the program with local funding due to its success.
• a $205,000 federally funded women’s grant with Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio. The funding provides counseling services and residential programming for women with addiction issues.
• $12,000 for a parent coordination program that the four county common pleas courts can use to provide education, case management, conflict management, coaching and decision-making training for parents. Williams County Common Pleas Court is the fiscal agent for the program.
• $15,000 for the Pillars of Success program in Henry County to provide families or single parents and their children with transitional housing and support services while the adult is in early recovery from a substance use issue.
• $15,000 for Sarah’s House in Defiance County to provide victims’ assistance programming.
• up to $2,500 for Jammie Richmond to serve as consumer advocate and support group leader.
The board also allocated up to $110,000 to be used to fund the ADAMhs Board’s portion of residential placement costs for multi-needs clients who are served by more than one agency, such as a county juvenile court and a county board of developmental disabilities.
Two contract amendments for the current fiscal year were approved by the board:
• up to $25,000 for the Center for Child and Family Advocacy to determine if families and children who appear before a court might benefit from a referral for some type of behavioral health service.
• up to $10,000 for Maumee Valley Guidance Center for group home placements.
The board also approved a resolution to join Ohio’s opioid class action lawsuit against five more pharmaceutical companies or pharmacies: Teva Pharmaceuticals, Allergan Pharmaceuticals, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart.
