COLUMBUS GROVE — Four Columbus Grove businesses were destroyed by fire Friday evening, despite the efforts of numerous fire departments.
According to Sean Hiler, Columbus Grove police chief, a call was made at 9:52 p.m. to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office concerning a structure fire at Pizza 101, located at 101 N. High Street at the corner of West Sycamore Street.
The fire spread west in the 100 block of West Sycamore Street. Businesses destroyed in the blaze include the pizza shop, The Rowdy Rooster, The Bloom Boutique and Hefner's Printing.
The fire remains under investigation.
Assisting at the scene were fire crews from Columbus Grove, Kalida, Pandora, Ottawa, Fort Jennings, Glandorf, American Township, Bluffton, Cairo and Beaverdam. Also on hand were police from Columbus Grove, Pandora, Ottawa, Glandorf and the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.
EMS crews included Columbus Grove, Pandora and Putnam County EMS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.