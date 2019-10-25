HAVILAND — Four candidates are running this fall for an unexpired two-year term on the Wayne Trace Local Board of Education.
Melanie Forrer, Mitchell Kipfer, Rhonda Stabler and Elecia Wobler are seeking the seat now held on a temporary basis by Les Hockenberry, who agreed to serve until year’s end. Hockenberry took over in July for Kori Stoller, who resigned in June because she was moving out of the district.
The winner on Nov. 5 will begin a two-year term in January.
Stoller had been elected to a four-year term in November 2017, along with Duane Sinn and Lisa McClure whose seats are up for election in 2021.
Two other board candidates on Wayne Trace district ballots this year are incumbents Dick Swary and Patrick Baumle. They are unopposed in their quest for re-election to four-year terms.
Profiles of three of the candidates for the unexpired term follow (Wobler did not respond to a Crescent-News questionnaire):
Melanie Forrer
Age: 42
Address: 05742 Ohio 500, Payne
Education: 1995 graduate, Wayne Trace High School; 1999 graduate, Ohio Northern University (bachelor of science degree in sports medicine and health)
Family: husband, Mike; two sons, Drew and Kyle
Occupation: therapy supervisor/chiropractic assistant
Previous political office: none
Reason for seeking office: “I have been involved in the Wayne Trace School system as a student, athlete, parent and coach. The success of the Wayne Trace students, staff and administration is of the utmost importance, and I feel I can make a positive impact on our community. I want to give back to the community that supported me for all my years of school. The small, Christian-centered community is where we wanted to raise our children. My hope is to make this school system so amazing that my own children will want to raise their children here as well.”
Top goals: “My main goal while in office is to focus on the mental health of our students. Mental health does not discriminate. Coming from my own personal experience, I know what it is like to see my child struggle. I plan to propose some possible mentoring programs to help children find a sense of purpose throughout and beyond the walls of the Wayne Trace Schools.
“I would like to develop a big brothers/big sisters-type program to match kids up with upperclassmen or members of the community as a support system to help guide, direct and support them throughout their years of school.
“Another goal of mine would be to continue to support and encourage kids who are not looking to go to college to consider schools like Vantage as a viable option to further their career.
“My final goal would be to continue the fundraising efforts for the Performing Arts Center to be located at Wayne Trace High School.”
Mitchell Kipfer
Age: 34
Address: 05491 Road 72, Payne
Education: 2003 graduate, Wayne Trace High School; 2008 graduate, Bowling Green State University
Family: wife, Jaime; three daughters, Jenna, Lauren, Abigail; son, Evan
Occupation: senior credit analyst, First Federal Bank
Previous political office: none
Reason for seeking office: “I believe I can make a positive impact on the school system and community by providing my own unique perspective and experience. As a parent of four, I am committed to the success of the school district, and I will continue to be a present and active member of the community.”
Top goals: “Utilize technology in the classroom: Choosing the correct technology for our school district will position our kids for success in an ever-changing environment.
“Efficient use of resources: Funds should be utilized in ways that provide the greatest benefit to our children.
“Find ways to balance teachers’ expertise with the requirements of standardized testing: I would like to see an increase of one letter grade in criteria that need improvement, and with open dialogue, I believe we can achieve this.”
Rhonda Stabler
Age: 58
Address: 04869 Ohio 500, Payne
Education: 1979 graduate, Wayne Trace High School; 1984 graduate, St. Francis College, Fort Wayne; 1990 master of business administration graduate, St. Francis College
Family: husband, Kenny; daughter, Libby; son, Brady
Occupation: retired
Previous political office: none
Reason for seeking office: “My main reason for becoming a candidate for the Wayne Trace Local Schools Board of Education is that I have a sincere interest in education and in how the board of education works in the community. I am also thankful for the education and experiences my family and I received at Wayne Trace. Becoming a member of the board of education would be an opportunity to repay the community in which I am grateful to reside.”
Top goals: “If elected, I will work with the current board of education to provide a vision for Wayne Trace Local Schools and to ensure that the school district remains a viable member of the community. I feel it is important to provide students a means to achieve at their highest level and to graduate ready-to-be-productive citizens, whether they are entering the work world or continuing their education.”
