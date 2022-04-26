Four candidates are seeking the Republican nomination in the reconfigured U.S. 9th District this spring, including two current state officeholders.
Republican Craig Riedel of Defiance — representing Ohio’s 82nd House District — and Theresa Gavarone of Huron — representing Ohio’s 2nd Senate District — are joined by J.R. Majewski of Port Clinton and Beth Deck of Vermilion as candidates for the seat.
Each wants the chance to advance to the November general election, and an opportunity to unseat long-time office-holder Marcy Kaptur of Toledo. A Democrat, Kaptur is unopposed for her party’s nomination and has held the seat for more than three decades.
She is joined by Youseff Badar, an Independent, as a candidate in November, with a two-year term at stake beginning in January.
Kaptur currently represents a Democrat-oriented district that stretches from Toledo to Cleveland in counties hugging Lake Erie. But the reconfigured 9th District has come further south, and now includes Riedel’s county (Defiance) and two others in the Defiance six-county area (Fulton and Williams).
Beginning in 2023, it will be composed of Defiance, Fulton and Williams counties along with Erie, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky counties and the northeast corner of Wood County.
The candidates were asked a series of questions by The Crescent-News. Here are their responses:
Q. Why do you want this seat?
Deck: “First, I want to be a voice for the people in District 9. Second, decisions that are being made by our Congressional representatives are taking our Republic down a dangerous pathway towards socialism — where government is too large and taking control of our very lives. This is not what our founding fathers had in mind for our nation. Lastly, but not least, is to bring God into the center of all decisions. The absence of God in our decision-making allows the most vulnerable to be destroyed as if they have no value or worth. For example, the unborn. Even now, when politicians in California are proposing to allow the killing of babies who are born alive up to seven days after birth if the mother doesn’t want them. This practice is deplorable.”
Gavarone: “Our country is in serious trouble right now. Since Joe Biden took over we continue to face historic inflation, record-high energy prices, and a weakened position on the world stage among other serious struggles. Unfortunately, Marcy Kaptur has sided with the Biden-Pelosi agenda 100 percent of the time. She is a rubberstamp for failed Democrat policies that have put our country in this position. We need a change.
“Throughout my time in elected office, I have delivered for my constituents. Whether it is my work to defend the unborn, protect our second amendment rights, cut gas taxes, or require a photo ID to vote — I have listened to what my constituents want. We need more people who want to go to Congress to get things done for the people they represent — not people who want to ‘throw bombs’ on social media or just vote no on everything.
“As a business owner, I’ve witnessed firsthand the stifling effect that government can have on our economy, and I want to go to Congress to get that same government out of our lives as much as possible. Marcy Kaptur has failed us and I am the only person who can defeat her, help Republicans win the House, and get our country back on track.”
Majewski: “Since the day I entered this race over a year ago, many people have asked me why I am running and why I want to be a Congressman. I have never had political aspirations for a career. In fact, I was quite comfortable as a nuclear executive. However, our nation and Ohio District 9 is in such peril, I could not sit around any longer on my hands. I have watched our district be ignored year after year along with the great hard working people of OH 9. Marcy Kaptur has continuously let us down, and I could not allow that to happen ever again. I knew I had to do something other than screaming at the television. So I got off my butt, regardless to the highly favorable Democrat district at the time, and said, ‘I am going to unseat Marcy Kaptur. 40 years to accomplish nothing is too long and she has to go.’ I want this seat to revive our district.”
Riedel: “Joe Biden and radical Democrats in Congress have pushed the most radical agenda in American history, and Ohioans are feeling the results. Record high inflation, an impending border crisis, and a ‘woke’ ideology that threatens every aspect of society.
Congressman Jim Jordan endorsed me because I’m a tested conservative who will stand up against Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and the radical left. I’m running for Congress to fight for an agenda that will ‘Make Ohio Great Again’, and to give northwest Ohio the leading, conservative voice that we deserve in Washington.”
Q. What do you recommend doing about federal spending?
Riedel: “We need to reign in federal spending. You cannot spend money that you do not have, and there is no question that the Biden Kaptur tax-and-spend agenda is the cause of the record inflation we’re currently facing. I’m a fiscal hawk. In Columbus, I worked to balance the state’s budget. In Washington, I’ll fight to eliminate wasteful spending, reduce regulation, and promote fiscal responsibility.
Majewksi: “Federal overspending has to come to end. One way to end this is by reducing big government. There are far too many agencies and government as a whole has become too large. Another recommendation I have in reducing federal spending is by truly understanding exactly what is in each bill signed in Congress. Much of government overspending comes through earmarks. No member of Congress should be signing anything they have not read in its entirety.
“I have made a few campaign promises such as holding a town hall in each county every quarter. Understanding the needs of the people in my district are far more important than sitting around in D.C. My second promise is to introduce a bill that requires every member to initial every page of every bill they are voting on to demonstrate that it has been read and understood. If they so choose to have a staff member do this, they are solely responsible for their vote. If the bill is filled with ridiculous earmarks as we have seen in the past year and a half, and they still vote it through, that member deserves to be removed from office by the people. We need our representatives actually representing we the people.”
Deck: “I will stand firm with others who support the creation of a budget that decreases spending and hold agencies accountable for all funding.”
Gavarone: “Under the Biden-Pelosi agenda, federal spending has sky-rocketed. Our debt is now over $30 trillion. That is simply not sustainable long-term and I think Congress owes it to all Americans to spend taxpayer dollars as efficiently and effectively as possible.
“As a business owner and adult, I have no choice but to balance my own books. That is what the hardworking people of northwest and northern Ohio do every day, so why should the federal government be any different? In Congress, I will prioritize ending reckless and wasteful spending, so that we can bring our budget into balance without raising taxes.
“I was a leader in delivering Ohio a balanced budget last year, and not only did we balance the budget, but we also included historic income tax cuts. Ohio has shown the country how it is done, and that is the mindset I am going to take with me to Congress.”
Q. What is your stance on U.S. energy policy?
Riedel: “Under President Trump, the U.S. had total energy independence. As a result, oil prices were low and the economy boomed. Today, we’re seeing the effect of Biden’s green fairy tales, with gas prices in excess of $4 per gallon. I want to re-establish American energy independence. We need to increase drilling and expand opportunities for the production of American oil. This is essential to overcoming record-high inflation, and maintaining our national security.”
Majewski: “Energy independence is probably one of the single most important topics in our country to date. My years as an executive within the nuclear industry have given me a unique perspective. The issue is complex yet not complicated. At the end of the day, it is a matter of national security when you must rely upon nations for energy whom have a disdain for America. Our survival cannot be dependent on other nations when we have the means to be energy independent as we were just two years ago. Creating our own energy also creates employment in many regions, especially right here in District 9. Meanwhile we as a nation can continue to lead the entire world on creating the cleanest possible production of energy.”
Gavarone: “Our energy policy under Joe Biden has been a disaster. One of his first acts was to ban new drilling in the United States. That is crazy. We should not be relying on places like Russia, Iran and Saudi Arabia for our energy when we have the supply to meet demand with the oil and gas resources we have here at home.
But it’s not just new energy that is being threatened. Democrats, like Michigan Gov. Whitmer and Biden are trying to shut down Line 5, a critical northwest Ohio pipeline that delivers energy and is responsible for thousands of direct and indirect jobs. And that isn’t even to mention the tax base that provides funding for services like law enforcement.
I’ve led the fight to keep Line 5 open and I have also co-sponsored legislation that would cut the gas tax in Ohio. Unfortunately, Marcy Kaptur hasn’t lifted a finger to help.”
Deck: “Clean energy is a travesty when you think about the cost to the United States. Part of the existing plan is to move towards the use of solar and wind for power. These sources, at present, are insufficient. The Federal government currently provides grants, etc. to businesses for the purpose of encouraging the use of clean energy. However, I believe businesses should utilize their own resources and innovation to implement vs. government intervention.
“Solar energy is only as good as the amount of time the sun shines each day and the wind only blows strong enough for a limited amount of time. The limitations are too great to make these resources reliable, at present. For example, the ability to store and move the energy from solar and wind is limited. Although touted as good for the environment, the windmills and the batteries utilized for solar power storage should consider the number of birds killed, and issues with batteries and materials from windmills taken to landfills.
“To make matters worse, the cost of implementing these structures requires a significant amount of grants from the federal government. Adding to the cost is providing supplemental backup sources of energy from power plants (powered by gas/oil/coal) due the limitations stated above. This in turn increases the cost for operation of these sources which is then passed onto the customer.
Q. What other issues are central to your campaign?
Riedel: “In addition to fighting inflation, and standing up for American energy independence. I will work with Conservative leaders in the House Freedom Caucus to end illegal immigration and fight back against radical woke ideologies like critical race and gender theory. Joe Biden and Marcy Kaptur are trying to flood our borders with illegal immigrants and push radical, un-American ideologies on our children. I’ll stand for the rule of law, the rights of parents, and the American family values that made the United States the greatest nation on Earth.”
Majewski: “America First issues are central to the Majewski campaign, however, we must focus on Ohio District 9 as it has been ignored for decades. Ohio is rated number four in the country for cases in human trafficking year after year. We have to be more diligent in stopping trafficking as we are a hub because of our waterways and turnpike. This is a high priority in my platform as I plan to ensure proper funding is allocated for law enforcement and for survivors of trafficking.
“Another issue that is riddling many counties in OH9 is the opioid epidemic. There was a decrease in overdose deaths leading into 2020, right until the government overreach began with unconstitutional shutdowns and mandates for Covid. The stress of lockdowns has been directly related to the increase of overdose deaths in Ohio and across our country.
Deck: “Immigration and open borders are a huge issue that impact the federal spending. This is clearly an issue that must be addressed and fixed. Last, but not least of all, honoring God first. I believe as it says in 2 Chronicles 7:14 “If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land.” We as believers must honor God so He will heal our land.”
Gavarone: “Obviously, stopping the radical Biden-Pelosi agenda is central to this campaign because people across the 9th District are clearly tired of what they’ve seen come from the federal government under Democrat rule. We are significantly worse off now than we were when Joe Biden was sworn-in 14 months ago.
“But things like protecting the southern border, defending gun rights, fighting for the unborn and working to improve election integrity are also major aspects of this campaign because the people in our area care about it. But these aren’t just things I talk about. These are things I’ve taken action on:
I sponsored a resolution to demand that Joe Biden stop allowing illegal immigrants to flood across the border. Because of my track recorded defending the Second Amendment, I have received A-ratings by the NRA and Buckeye Firearms. I was a co-sponsor of the Heartbeat Bill and I’m the only candidate for OH-09 to be endorsed by Ohio Right to Life and the Right to Life Action Coalition of Ohio. And improving election integrity is so important to me that I have taken action — I kicked Zuckerbucks out of Ohio, implemented rigorous post-election audits, and sponsored legislation to require a photo ID to vote.
“I’m ready to go to Washington to fight for these issues at the federal level; we can’t afford any more status quo Democrats rubber stamping Biden and Pelosi’s failed agenda in D.C.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.