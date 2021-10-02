Voters in the Northeastern Local School district have a contested board of election race to decide this fall.
Three seats are up for election for four-year terms beginning in January, and four candidates will give voters choices to make.
The three incumbents whose terms expire at year’s end — Mike Boff, Eric Wiemken and John Higbea (the current board president) — are seeking re-election, and are joined on the ballot by Brian McDowell.
Boff is the longest serving of the three incumbents at five terms followed by Higbea (second term) and Wiemken (first term).
The winners on Nov. 2 will join Shaun Mack and Jenni Schweitzer as the other two board members. Their seats will be up for election in the November 2023 election.
Profiles of the four candidates this year follow:
Mike Boff
Age: 64
Address: 22766 Flory Road
Education: 1975 graduate, Tinora High School
Family: wife, Bonnie; children Kathy, Jeff, Karen, Joe and Andy
Occupation: district technician, Defiance County Soil and Water Conservation District Office
Previous political offices: Northeastern Local school board member since 2002
Reason for seeking office: I have always taken a lot of pride in Tinora from when I was in school there as a student as well as when my kids were there and now with my grandkids there. Pride in our school is at the root of why I first became a board member and why I would like to continue as a board member.
As a board member I have tried to always have the best interest of our students and community in mind when making decisions. But one thing I have learned is you can never make everyone happy, but you need to be honest and up front with where you stand and then make the best decisions possible for our students and the community.
I feel I have done that during my time as a board member and will continue to do so if re-elected. We have been very fortunate over the years at Tinora to have a great administrative staff as well as teachers and other support staff of janitors, cooks, bus drivers and coaches. I would like to continue as a school board member to be part of this great team and continue to bring honesty and integrity to the Tinora community.
Top goals: 1. Performing Arts Center: I have been involved in the planning and financing of this project and would like to see it through to completion as a board member. We have done a lot over the past years for our sports programs of which I was also a part of as a board member. It was exciting seeing the upgrades to the football stadium and track, and the new fieldhouse, and baseball and softball fields. It has been equally exciting to see and be a part of the construction of the new middle school/high school and now the Performing Arts Center. This will allow our students to excel even more in the way of the various performing arts and in turn will bring even greater pride to our Tinora community.
2. Financial stability: Continue to see that we are a team player with our county economic development agency to bring as much business growth and development into our school district. Doing so will lessen the tax burden on our individual homeowners and farmers in our community.
3. Continue working with our administration and staff to help them meet the needs of our students so that when they graduate, they will become successful in their future endeavors and look back at their time at Tinora with pride.
John Higbea
Age: 58
Address: 03796 Domersville Road
Education: 1981 graduate, Tinora High School; 1982 graduate NBC Tech, Lima
Family: wife, Connie; children, Dr. Cassandra Sheriff, Craig and Carl
Occupation: farm, rural mail carrier
Previous political offices: Northeastern school board since 2014
Reason for seeking office: To continue seeing our school be the best it can be. I would like to stay on the board to see our building project get finished with the completion of the performing arts center and central offices.
Top goals: 1. Keep academics number one in our school: Hire the best teachers possible. Keep strong leadership in our administration.
2. Keep politics out of our school as much as possible: We need to keep critical race theory out of our classrooms. Keep in-person learning as much as possible.
3. Have the kids have a good, well-rounded education: Have good athletic opportunities for kids. Support other extracurriculars, quiz team, band, choir, German Club, Spanish Club, FFA and others.
Brian McDowell
Age: 49
Address: 21802 Oak Forest Drive
Education: 1990 graduate, McComb High School; 2012 associate’s degree in organizational supervision and leadership, Defiance College; working toward bachelor’s degree in organizational supervision and leadership at Defiance College
Family: wife, Alyssia; children, Maci and Brock
Occupation: UPS driver for 27 years, owner of McDowell Landscape & Design, LLC
Previous political offices: none
Reason for seeking office: I am running for a seat on The Northeastern Local school board because I want to contribute my skills and experiences to ensure the district remains a positive, connected and learning environment for our next generation. I have a desire to serve and I feel it is my responsibility to give back. As the father of two children in the district and a community member I have a vested interest in ensuring the best possible outcomes for our students and staff. If elected, I look forward to bringing enthusiasm and a new perspective to our current board.
Top goals: 1. Community engagement: I want to engage the community and establish an open dialog with staff, students, and parents. I look forward to being a representative you can share your concerns and ideas with.
2. Support diversity: I would like to help our students achieve a sense of self-worth and mutual respect regardless of their race, socioeconomic background, or where they fall on the academic ladder. We need to be proactive in meeting the needs of all students and create a welcoming and positive learning environment.
3. Recruiting/retaining effective teachers: I want our staff to feel engaged and enjoy their work. I believe this can be achieved by building on the relationships among staff members, providing opportunities for staff advancement and creating incentives that motivate and encourage great teaching practices as well as staff recognition.
Eric Wiemken
Age: 43
Address: 28936 Jewell Road
Education: 1997 graduate, Tinora High School; 2001 graduate, Ohio State University
Family: wife, Nikki; children, Ellie, Abby and Evie
Occupation: sales representative with Paul Martin and Sons
Previous political offices: Northeastern school board member since 2018
Reason for seeking office: To continue the present course that Northeastern is headed and build on it. I want to see the end of the building project that I was part of during my first term.
I feel great being part of my own children’s education and want to continue to do this. It is great hearing from the staff and public on the good and/or bad that Northeastern is doing. Hopefully, within this next term I can see how decisions made in my first term play out and lead the school system into a continuous positive direction.
Top goals: With no agenda in mind it is my goal to put the kids first and do what is best for Northeastern Local Schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.