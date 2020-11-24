COLUMBUS GROVE — Four Columbus Grove businesses were destroyed by fire Friday evening, despite the efforts of numerous fire departments.
Though the cause of the blaze is undetermined, it originated inside Pizza 101, located at 101 N. High St. at the corner of West Sycamore Street.
According to Sean Hiler, Columbus Grove police chief, a call was made at 9:52 p.m. to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office concerning a structure fire at Pizza 101. The fire spread west in the 100 block of West Sycamore Street. Businesses destroyed in the blaze include the pizza shop; The Rowdy Rooster, 107 W. Sycamore St.; The Bloom Boutique, 109 W. Sycamore St.; and Hefner’s Printing, 111 W. Sycamore St.
Assisting at the scene were fire crews from Columbus Grove, Kalida, Pandora, Ottawa, Fort Jennings, Glandorf, American Township, Bluffton, Cairo and Beaverdam. Also on hand were police from Columbus Grove, Pandora, Ottawa, Glandorf and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.
EMS crews included Columbus Grove, Pandora and Putnam County EMS. No injuries were reported.
What remained of the structures was torn down.
A GoFundMe account at https://j.mp/3nOXhJd was set up to help the businesses displaced by the fire. By Monday afternoon, $21,550 had been donated toward the $40,000 goal. The fund was established by area businessman Jason Ball. Donations also can be made at the Fort Jennings State Bank in Columbus Grove.
According to a Facebook post by the Columbus Grove Chamber of Commerce: “The Columbus Grove community suffered the loss of four small businesses to a devastating fire last night. Heffner Printing LLC, family owned and operated printing company for more than 50 years. Bloom Boutique, locally owned and operated, opened their doors in March 2020. Rowdy Rooster Cafe just recently changed ownership with great aspirations to continue serving those in our community. Pizza 101 is locally owned and operated located on the corner of the town square. Our hearts go out (to) these businesses. We are in this together. From the ashes we will rise. #CGStrong”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.