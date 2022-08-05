Bids for a large street construction project to promote economic development on Defiance’s northside were opened this week, and four contractors stepped forward, offering quotes just above the engineer’s estimate.
The Commerce Drive extension project would complete construction of the business thoroughfare between an area near the Johns Manville Carpenter Road plant and the street’s eastern section.
At present, Commerce extends east for a short distance from Carpenter Road, and west from Domersville Road for approximately 600 feet following recent construction of that stretch.
The area in between — measuring about a half mile — is where the City of Defiance has turned its focus and the project will unfold. But the west end that has existed for some time will be rebuilt as well, according to Mayor Mike McCann.
The apparent low bidder on the project was Vernon Nagel, Inc., Napoleon at $3,749,184 followed by Miller Brothers Construction, Inc., Archbold, $3,799,503; Miller Contracting Group, Ottoville, $3,964,781; and R.G. Zachrich Construction, Inc., Defiance, $4,054,272.
The engineer’s estimate was $3.7 million.
The city’s engineering department will review the bids before a recommendation is made on awarding a contract. City council then would have to approve a contract.
“We’re excited to move this project along,” said Defiance Mayor Mike McCann. “I appreciate all that (City Engineer) Melinda Sprow and the engineering division did in getting the project around.”
Too, he thanked Jeff Loehrke of the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Jobs and Commerce division for helping secure grant funds related to economic development.
According to the city’s finance director, John Lehner, the project would be funded with a variety of sources.
The largest is the city’s share of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act approved in Washington, D.C. last year. City officials plan to use their entire allocation ($1.75) million toward the Commerce Drive project.
Another $750,000 from a previous state grant through the Ohio Department of Transportation for economic development will be used as well while the remainder ($1.25 million) will be borrowed, according to Lehner.
With a contract likely to be approved by council in coming weeks, the project could be completed in about a year, McCann indicated. The completion deadline is around July 1, 2023.
“The expectation is that the contractor will get started fairly quickly on all the underground work (such as water and sewer lines) ... and work on that through the winter,” he said, noting that sidewalks, curbing and pavement will be built in spring/summer 2023.
The city has made this project a priority to help promote continued development of the Harmon Business Park on the east end of Commerce Drive. There a new plant — A Packaging Group — has opened as a maker of dispensers for the cosmetics industry.
While the city is helping install infrastructure on Commerce Drive, Harmon’s parent company (The Harmon Group) constructed the speculation building that APG is using and is planning to develop others nearby.
