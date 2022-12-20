NAPOLEON — A vehicle pursuit in two counties — involving speeds well over 100 miles per hour and a stolen car — ended here Monday night with the arrest of four suspects, one of which is a "person of interest" in a double homicide in Tennessee.
The pursuit began around 10:30 p.m. Monday on U.S. 24, just west of Defiance's North Clinton Street exit, according to Lt. Rustun Shack, commander of the Ohio Highway Patrol's Defiance post when a trooper clocked the vehicle at 94 miles per hour.
He told The Crescent-News that the vehicle, a Dodge Charger driven by Thomas Jarvis, 17, Memphis, Tenn., was stolen out of that city.
When the trooper tried to stop Jarvis he turned onto the exit ramp for North Clinton Street and tried to flee into Defiance. However, he then made a U-turn on Clinton Street, according to Schack, then re-entered U.S. 24 and headed east.
According to radio scanner traffic monitored Monday evening, the car's speed topped 115 miles per hour and may have reached 125 miles per hour.
Authorities deployed stop sticks — a device that punctures tires when struck — near Napoleon. The car then exited U.S. 24 on Napoleon's Industrial Drive before two of its tires went flat, according to Schack, disabling the vehicle.
Jarvis and his three passengers — Jeremiah Turner 17, Julius Black III, 19 and Kameron Newsom, 20, all of Memphis, Tenn. — fled the vehicle on foot. One was apprehended immediately while three others were at-large briefly before all were in custody by 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to a press release issued by the Highway Patrol's Bowling Green post.
The Napoleon Police Department joined the foot pursuit immediately. Assistance also was provided by the Henry County and Fulton sheriff's offices.
The two adult suspects made initial appearances Wednesday morning in Defiance Municipal Court, although any felony charges would have to be prosecuted in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
However, Black's case may never get that far as he is a "suspect of interest" in a double murder in Memphis in which a 17-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were shot and killed early Saturday morning.
Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray told The Crescent-News Wednesday that he was contacted by the Memphis Police Department about the matter. An extradition proceeding in municipal court is likely to return Black to Memphis.
"I was contacted by a detective form the Memphis Police Department about the matter," said Murray. "... This individual (Black) was believed to have been armed at the time prior to his being apprehended, and additional charges may be forthcoming in Defiance County, but obviously we will defer to the other jurisdiction if they have more serious charges."
As stolen vehicle's driver (Jarvis) was charged in Defiance Juvenile Court with delinquency by means of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and receiving stolen property, both felonies.
His three passengers were charged with receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony — Black and Newsom in Defiance Municipal Court, Turner in Defiance Juvenile Court. Black and Newsom's charges also include failure to comply, a first-degree misdemeanor; and obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Black and Newsom were being held Wednesday at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
