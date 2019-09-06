BRYAN — Williams County Public Library will host the first Fountain City Fandemonium on Sept. 28, at the Bryan Main Library and Local History Center. More than just a comic convention, Fountain City Fandemonium is an event that celebrates fandoms of all kinds. Running from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Fandemonium is open to all ages, with a little something for everyone. There will be vendors, as well as workshops, face painting, food and refreshments.
Go “Back to the Future” with Doc Brown, Marty McFly, and see the amazing time-traveling Delorean. Brought to Bryan by Ohio Time Machine Rental, photo opportunities will be available during event hours. Several Disney princesses from Liberty Princess Co. also will be available for photos from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Bryan GameStop will have a Nintendo Switch station set up to play “Smash Brothers.” Up to four players will be able to game at one time. Guest can check out the GameStop booth and meet special guests, such as a 7-foot tall Optimus Prime, cosplayers Harlene Quartz and Caroline Krunchy, and many local artists and authors.
After the event, a teen “Prom-Con” will be held for students in junior high and high school so they can dance the night away from 6-9 p.m. Costumes are encouraged. Fountain City Fandemonium and Prom-Con are both free to attend. The Bryan Main Library is located at 107 E. High St., Bryan. For more information, call 833-633-READ, ext. 282.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.