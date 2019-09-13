• Defiance County
Presentation set:
Defiance College, in collaboration with Northwest State Community College, will host a presentation Tuesday by Chitra Shah, founder and director of the Satya Special School.
The school, located in Puducherry in southeastern India, includes an early intervention center, a day school, a physiotherapy center and a training and research center, as well as branch locations that focus on providing vocational training and rehabilitation, and supporting children with multiple disabilities and autism.
As founder and director of the school, Shah advocates for children with special needs, women and social entrepreneurship. The presentation is titled, "Working to support children with special needs in India," and will begin at 7 p.m. in the Schomburg Auditorium on the Defiance College campus, 701 N. Clinton St.
