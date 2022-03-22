Defiance City Schools Foundation president Steve Sondergaard (left) is pictured in this photo with Amy Brunswick-Shaw and her husband, John Shaw, who served as annual campaign fundraiser co-chairs. The Shaws recently made a $6,400 donation to the organization, which met its fundraising goal of $30,000 for its 32nd annual fundraising campaign.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.