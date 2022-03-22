defiance foundation photo
C-N file photo

Defiance City Schools Foundation president Steve Sondergaard (left) is pictured in this photo with Amy Brunswick-Shaw and her husband, John Shaw, who served as annual campaign fundraiser co-chairs. The Shaws recently made a $6,400 donation to the organization, which met its fundraising goal of $30,000 for its 32nd annual fundraising campaign.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments