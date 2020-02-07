Foundation donation

The Moose Lodge Family Center donated $1,000 to the Defiance City School Foundation. Discussing the gift are Matt Seibert, Moose Lodge treasurer; and Chris Korhn, Defiance City School Foundation president. This grant is used to support teacher mini-grants in the Defiance City Schools. The Moose funds are held by the Defiance Area Foundation.

 Photo courtesy of DAF

