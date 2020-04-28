HICKSVILLE — A Fort Wayne woman has been charged in connection with a brief pursuit Sunday afternoon.
At 5:33 p.m., the Defiance County 911 Center received a call of a female that was unresponsive and sitting in her vehicle, parked in the front yard of a residence on Ohio 2 near the Ohio-Indiana state line.
According to Hicksville Police Chief Mark Denning, the female reportedly woke up and took off in her vehicle, driving all over the roadway toward Hicksville.
Hicksville police located the vehicle in El Grande Estates Mobile Home Park and an officer attempted to stop the driver.
The vehicle continued to flee from police, through the village on an approximate four-mile pursuit before pulling over on Cicero Road, just south of Buckskin Road in Defiance County.
Renee Rogers, 42, Fort Wayne, was taken into custody and charged with OVI, her third offense in the last 10 years; driving under suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor; and failure to comply with the order of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
She was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker. Additional charges are pending.
A case file will be sent to the Defiance County prosecutor’s office for review.
Assisting with Hicksville police were the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office.
