FORT WAYNE — The upcoming 66th annual regional spelling bee competition, sponsored by The Journal Gazette, Fort Wayne, will feature a total of 16 students from northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana.
That event is slated for 10 a.m. March 7 at the IPFW Rhinehart Recital Hall, Fort Wayne.
Four Ohio competitors include: sixth-grader Jayden Litchfield, Ayersville Elementary School; seventh-grader Daniella Cheeseman, Stryker Local Schools; eighth-grader Sarah Wong, Paulding Paulding Middle; and eighth-grader Brady Petrie, Crestview Middle School, Van Wert.
Wong competed in the 2019 regional event as well since she was the Paulding County winner that year. In 2017 and 2018, she was the county runner-up.
Regional winners will compete at the 93rd annual Scripps National Spelling Bee on May 24-29 at Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.