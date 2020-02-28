FORT WAYNE — The upcoming 66th annual regional spelling bee competition, sponsored by The Journal Gazette, Fort Wayne, will feature a total of 16 students from northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana.

That event is slated for 10 a.m. March 7 at the IPFW Rhinehart Recital Hall, Fort Wayne.

Four Ohio competitors include: sixth-grader Jayden Litchfield, Ayersville Elementary School; seventh-grader Daniella Cheeseman, Stryker Local Schools; eighth-grader Sarah Wong, Paulding Paulding Middle; and eighth-grader Brady Petrie, Crestview Middle School, Van Wert.

Wong competed in the 2019 regional event as well since she was the Paulding County winner that year. In 2017 and 2018, she was the county runner-up.

Regional winners will compete at the 93rd annual Scripps National Spelling Bee on May 24-29 at Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md.

Tags

Load comments