PAULDING — A Fort Wayne man was killed in a one-vehicle crash just southwest of here Sunday afternoon.
Aaron Crutchfield, 38, died in the crash at 12:35 p.m. on Ohio 500, east of County Road 87 in Paulding Township.
Crutchfield was the front seat passenger of a 1998 Chevrolet Corvette driven by Brandon Smith, 29, Paulding.
According to troopers of the Highway Patrol’s Van Wert post, Smith was driving westbound on Ohio 500 at a high rate of speed when he failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle overturned several times before coming to rest in a field.
Crutchfield was pronounced dead at the scene, while Smith was transported to Paulding County Hospital and later flown by air ambulance to Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne.
An attempt to determine his condition Monday was unsuccessful.
Troopers were assisted at the scene of the crash by the Paulding and Payne volunteer fire departments, EMS personnel, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office and the Paulding County Coroner’s Office.
The crash remains under investigation, and alcohol is believed to have been a factor.
