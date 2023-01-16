WEST UNITY — A Fort Wayne man was arrested following a vehicle pursuit and crash Saturday evening about three miles north of here in Williams County.
Johnathan Merchant, 32, was charged with fleeing and eluding and assaulting a police officer, both felonies, along with resisting arrest and OVI, each a misdemeanor, according to a press release issued by Lt. Rustun Schack, commander of the Ohio Highway Patrol's Defiance post.
Merchant was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) and also has pending charges in Indiana. He remained incarcerated there Monday morning, according to CCNO records.
The Ohio incident began at about 8:33 p.m. Saturday, according to the press release, when Williams County area law enforcement was notified by Indiana State Police of an eastbound motor vehicle pursuit involving a 2019 Cadillac XT5 on U.S. 20 near the Ohio-Indiana state line.
Several minutes later, a trooper with the Patrol's Defiance post located the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on U.S. 20 near Williams County Road 11. Ohio troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, and a pursuit ensued which ended in a single-vehicle crash on County Road 20/N, west of U.S. 127.
The suspect exited the vehicle after the crash and fled on foot. After a physical altercation in a field east of U.S. 127, the suspect was taken into custody, the press release noted, adding that two officers sustained minor injuries from the physical altercation.
The Defiance post was assisted by the Williams County Sheriff's Office, Fulton County Sheriff's Office, West Unity Police Department, Pioneer Police Department, Mill Creek Fire Department and Williams County EMS.
The incident remained under investigation Saturday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.