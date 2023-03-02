FORT WAYNE — After a multi-year hiatus, the Fort Wayne College Fair will return March 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Lutheran Health Fieldhouse on the campus of Purdue University Fort Wayne.
FORT WAYNE — After a multi-year hiatus, the Fort Wayne College Fair will return March 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Lutheran Health Fieldhouse on the campus of Purdue University Fort Wayne.
“We’re pleased to be filling a major need,” said Ryan Wooley, associate vice chancellor for enrollment management and director of undergraduate recruitment at Purdue Fort Wayne. “It will be a great opportunity for students to ask questions about specific programs, campus life and other areas of interest to them.”
The 2023 Fort Wayne College Fair will feature representatives from more than 40 public and private colleges and universities. Its goal is to give high school students and their families an opportunity to explore their higher education options, gather information about admissions requirements, learn about financial aid and much more.
Some of the institutions scheduled to participate this year include the University of Alabama, Ball State University, Central Michigan University, the University of Cincinnati, Huntington University, Indiana University, Indiana University Fort Wayne, Indiana Tech, Ivy Tech Community College, Manchester University, the University of Northwestern Ohio, Purdue University, Purdue University Fort Wayne, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, the University of Saint Francis, Valparaiso University, Western Michigan University, the University of Wyoming, Xavier University and others. View this news release in the PFW News Center for a complete list.
The fair is open to the public and free for college-seeking students and their families and influencers. This year’s event is being hosted by the Office of Admissions at Purdue Fort Wayne. View and download a map of the campus by visiting pfw.edu/campus-map.
For additional information, contact Geoff Thomas at geoff.thomas@pfw.edu or 260-437-7657 (mobile).
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.