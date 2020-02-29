Anyone interested in dance, particularly ballet, should plan to attend the free performance by the Fort Wayne Ballet at 7 p.m. March 7 in the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., Defiance.
What do plie and grand jete mean? How do you do an arabesque, a glissade or a pirouette?
What are the five positions of classical ballet? Answers to these questions and more will be revealed when the Fort Wayne Ballet dances into the Stroede Center for the Arts. This interactive event includes a performance by dancers of the Fort Wayne Ballet and a question-and-answer session about the ballet.
The Young Audience Series is presented by the Defiance Community Cultural Council and sponsored by Rotary Club of Defiance, Defiance Public Library System, Friends of the Defiance Public Library and Defiance Moose Lodge 2094.
This performance should appeal to young and old alike. For more information call 419-784-3401 or visit www.defiancearts.org.
