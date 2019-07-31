• Putnam County

Fort Fest:

The annual Fort Fest will take place in Fort Jennings, Aug. 16-18.

The year the festival will host the Moving Wall (the traveling Vietnam Veterans' Memorial), the traveling World War II Memorial, the traveling Korean War Memorial, and the traveling Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. This will be the first time that all four of these traveling exhibits will be at the same event.

There are many other family and kid-friendly events during the weekend. For more information, go to www.fjfortfest.com or on Facebook under Fort Jennings Park.

