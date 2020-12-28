FORT JENNINGS — A Putnam County home was destroyed by fire early Monday morning near here.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Jennings Fire Department was called at 12:28 a.m. to 20692 County Road 18S, Fort Jennings. Providing mutual aid were Kalida, Ottoville and Delphos fire crews, as well as Ottoville and Putnam County EMS.

Upon arrival, crews found the two-story home fully engulfed, with heavy smoke coming from it. Also damaged was a detached garage and a vehicle parked in the driveway.

The homeowners, David and Bettie Hess, along with their son-in-law, Richard Walters, were able to evacuate the residence with minor injuries. They were transported to St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.

Investigators say no foul play is suspected. A damage estimate was unavailable.

