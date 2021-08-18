FORT JENNINGS — This southwest Putnam County town — founded along the Auglaize River on the site of a War of 1812 fort — will again celebrate its history this weekend with an event that has wider appeal.
Interrupted by the coronavirus situation in 2020, "Fort Fest" is back at the town's 19-acre park next to the Auglaize River and State Route 189 with a range of events. The public will be admitted at no charge.
No battles in the War of 1812 — a contest pitting the United States against Great Britain and her Tecumseh-led Indian confederacy allies — were actually fought in Fort Jennings.
But like Fort Winchester in Defiance and Fort Amanda in Allen County, Fort Jennings served as a key cog in the U.S. supply chain to Fort Meigs on the Maumee River where two battles were fought in 1813.
The three-day Fort Fest has a little something for everyone, but it's the history that preceded the town's founding and incorporation in 1881 that continues to play a significant part of the festivities.
For example, in deference to the town's War of 1812 heritage, several re-enactor demonstrations are scheduled.
This includes War of 1812 encampments each day as well as simulated skirmishes replete with flintlocks and canons. These are planned at 8:30 p.m. Friday and 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Some 96 War of 1812 re-enactors are registered for the weekend, according to Amy Ricker, event organizer and member of the Fort Jennings Historical Society.
In commemoration of the Indians' role in the War of 1812 and their presence in northwest Ohio, the weekend will include a Native American song and story program at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Other historical/military themes will be on display this weekend as well.
These include a mini Vietnam Wall display, Ohio POW/MIA display, Cold War demonstrations, a Vietnam War re-enactment at 4 p.m. Saturday and installation of a historical marker commemorating a World War II-era military plane crash in Putnam County (see related story).
But that is just a sampling of events.
According to Ricker, soldiers will be decked out in period gear from the War of 1812, the Civil War, World War I, World War II, the Cold War and the Vietnam War. And Huey helicopter flights will be available to the public for a membership fee of $100 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Besides the historical/military theme, Fort Fest also includes live music, a car show, food, duck races (with real ducks), prize giveaways, wine tasting and activities for kids.
The music will include Kyle Mercer and Tim Baumgartner, both country artists with Nashville, Tenn. exposure.
The above events are now held annually, but that was not the original intent.
Fort Fest began in 2012 — to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Fort Jennings being constructed under the supervision of Col. William Jennings — as a one-time event. But like-minded enthusiasts agreed that it should become an annual thing, according to Ricker.
She said the bicentennial took 2-3 years to plan, and after it was held, "a few of us were sitting around and chatting at somebody's house and said, 'this is too good not to do it again.'"
Ricker isn't sure how many people attend each year. With no admission charge, this is hard to say, she indicated, but it now has become a "destination" for some.
When it started, Ricker explained, Fort Fest was attended mostly by locals, but "now we've become a destination. We have people that travel from the tri-state area and a few people come from Texas."
Sponsors have helped make the weekend event what it is, according to Ricker.
'We have a lot of generous sponsors that help us pay for the military displays," she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.