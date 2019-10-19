• Defiance County
Art contest:
The Fort Defiance VFW Post 3360 will be sponsoring an art contest for kids in grades K-8. Public, private and home schooled students are all eligible. There will be three grade categories — K-2, 3-5 and 6-8. Prizes in each group will be a $100 gift card for first, $50 for second and $25 for third. Entries will be judged on their patriotic theme and technique.
For more information, students may ask their art teachers or counselors, or visit www.vfwauxilliary.org.
All entries should be taken to VFW Post 3360. The deadline is March 31.
