Fort Defiance sunrise

Former Defiance resident Brian Lulfs was visiting family in the Defiance/Napoleon area recently when he captured this image of the sun rising over the Maumee River with one of the cannons at the Fort Defiance grounds in the foreground. Lulfs, who currently resides in Columbus, took the photo on April 17.
