Fort Defiance Players has announced its upcoming production of the Tony Award-winning musical, “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” on Oct. 20-22 at Community Auditorium.
This production, originally scheduled for 2020, has been postponed for two years because of COVID.
Gentleman’s Guide is a musical comedy in which a distant heir to a family fortune sets out to speed up the line of succession by using a great deal of charm ... and a dash of murder. When the low-born Monty Navarro finds out that he’s eighth in line for an earldom in the lofty D’Ysquith family, he figures his chances of outliving his predecessors are slight and he sets off down a far more ghoulish path.
Can he knock off his unsuspecting relatives without being caught and become the ninth Earl of Highhurst? And what of love? Because murder isn’t the only thing on Monty’s mind … .
Directed by Bob Barnett, this production features Ned Clark as music director and pit conductor, Susi Blank as accompanist, Angie Hurd as assistant director and Erik Johansen as lighting designer.
The cast includes Nolan Lantz as Monty Navarro, Rebecca Mansel-Pleydell as Sibella, Kat Lillie as Phoebe, Mary Boyd as Miss Shingle, Danielle Bryant as Mrs. Pebworth (and others), Jenna Gibson as Lady Eugenia D’Ysquith (and others), Ally White as Miss Evangeline Barley (and others), Michael Mansel-Pleydell as Dr. Brownlee (and others), Gabriel Wilfong as Chief Inspector Pinckney (and others) and Aaron Unash as Alfred Gorby (and others).
All eight members of the D’Ysquith family (including two women) will be played by Bob Barnett.
Performance dates will be Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, Oct. 20, 21, and 22, respectively, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. Tickets will be available for advance purchase at ShowTix4U.com beginning Monday, and also will be available at the door.
According to a press release issued by the Fort Defiance Players, “’A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder’ is a murderous romp filled with unforgettable music, and non-stop laughs as the doomed heirs meet their ends in the most creative and side-splitting ways. You’ll die laughing.”
