Fort Defiance Players has announced auditions for the upcoming October production of “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder.”
Auditions will be held at Defiance Community Auditorium on Aug. 16 and Aug. at 7 p.m. each day.
The show features five men and six women, all of whom have principal or sub-principal roles. Those wishing to audition should come prepared to sing a short selection of their choice. An accompanist will be available.
Everyone will also be asked to read a short monologue, which they will choose from a collection of monologues available at the audition. A dance audition will not be necessary for this show.
Performance dates will be Oct. 20, 21 (Thursday, Friday, and Saturday) and at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 23 (Sunday) at 2 p.m.
The winner of the 2014 Tony Award for Best Musical, “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” tells the tale of a distant heir to a family fortune who sets out to speed up the line of succession by using a great deal of charm ... and a dash of murder. When the low-born Monty Navarro finds out that he’s eighth in line for an earldom in the lofty D’Ysquith family, he figures his chances of outliving his predecessors are slight and sets off down a far more ghoulish path.
A press release from Fort Defiance Players calls “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” a “murderous romp filled with unforgettable music, and non-stop laughs as the doomed heirs meet their ends in the most creative and side-splitting ways. You’ll die laughing.”
