The Fort Defiance Players in conjunction with Defiance High School has announced the cast for the upcoming production of Shrek, The Musical.
Based on the popular 2001 animated film, this Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure related the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue.
The cast includes Drake Wenninger in the title role; Bella Walz as Princess Fiona; Carter Campbell as Donkey; Jacob Schnitkey as Lord Farquaad; Dylan Johnson as Pinocchio; Mya Garcia as Gingy/Sugar Plum Fairy; Anna Tackett as Queen Lillian/Mama Bear; Ava Shock as Dragon/Humpty Dumpty; Emma Tackett as Teen Fiona/Ugly Duckling; Camy Ulazsewski as Young Fiona/Baby Bear; Ethan Ingle as King Harold/Big Bad Wolf; Zack Hanson as Captain of the Guard/Bishop; Aidan Brenner, Da’Kwon Brooks and Ali Diaw as the Three Pigs/Knights; Eliseo Hernandez as Papa Bear Knight; Liam Armstrong as Young Shrek/Dwarf; Tamorie Neely, Adi Flores and Ella Rohdy as Three Blind Mice; Savannah Hahn as Wicked Witch; Madeline Morton as Shoemaker’s Elf; Victoria Gerenscer as Peter Pan; Lydia Fernandez as Fairy Godmother; Santiago Valdez as White Rabbit/Knight; Jack Kost as Pied Piper/Knight; and additional knights and fairy tale creatures portrayed by Parker Balser, Fia Butler, Olivia Cox, Nikita Fernandez, Reese Grahn, Kaylee Harsha, Baylee Ingle, Ava Newman, Kaden Salaz, Tyler Taylor and Oli Yaichner.
Shrek, The Musical will be presented at Defiance Community Auditorium on Thursday, March 9, and Saturday, March 11, with performances at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday March 12, with a performance at 2 p.m.
There will be general admission with first-come first-serve seating. Advance tickets sales will be available through ShowTix4U.com, beginning this month. Tickets will also be available at the door.
Admission is $14 for adults and $12 for students.
According to Fort Defiance Players, "Shrek presents a treasure trove of creative energy, including iconic costumes, inventive sets, puppets (there is a fire-breathing dragon after all) and more! Irreverently fun for the whole family, Shrek, The Musical proves that beauty is truly in the eye of the ogre."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.