Fort Defiance’s 225th anniversary observations were scheduled to kick off this morning at the city’s fortgrounds.
The 225th anniversary observation will feature two days of activities at the southwest corner of the Maumee and Auglaize rivers’ confluence next to Defiance Public Library. Re-enactors will be dressed in period uniforms and costumes to simulate the times.
The fort was constructed by forces of General Anthony Wayne’s legion, just days before he defeated a confederation of Indian forces at the Battle of Fallen Timbers on Aug. 20, 1794, near Maumee. The battle’s outcome led to the Treaty of Greenville in 1795 with various Indian tribes.
The first event of the weekend (a fife and drum event) is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, and will include a flag raising ceremony and “inspection of troops.”
At noon, a cannon-firing demonstration is scheduled, featuring a “king’s howitzer.” The stubby mobile cannon — firing a projectile of almost three pounds — sits on a wheeled carriage, and is like one of the four stationed at Fort Defiance in 1794. (The cannon will be fired more than once each day.)
The noon-time cannon firing demonstration will be followed by a presentation on the weapons of Wayne’s legion, as well as information on cooking and games inside his camp.
Period music from the group Fiddlesix will follow at 2 p.m. while the camp will close for the day at 5 p.m. with a fife and drum ceremony.
Sunday’s camp will open at 9 a.m. with fife and drum, flag raising and “inspection of troops” as on Saturday, followed by the same cannon firing and weapons presentation at noon.
Music by Fiddlesix will be provided at 2 p.m. Sunday while the camp will close at 4 p.m. with fife and drum and the retiring of colors.
According to local historian Richard Rozevink, about a dozen re-enactors will be on hand this weekend. Wayne himself will not be be portrayed, Rozevink explained, but simulated members of his sublegions — the professional troops among his forces — will be on hand and, perhaps, members of Kentucky militia.
“Hopefully, everybody comes out and gets a glimpse of living history — what happened to the camp,” said Rozevink, director of Defiance’s Andrew L. Tuttle Museum. “Fort Defiance was occupied from August 1794 through July of 1796.”
He added that the events will give a “glimpse of what was happening at the fort on any given day.”
