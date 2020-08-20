The Fort Defiance Humane Society’s governing board received a special presentation Wednesday about a fundraiser for a new animal shelter in a northwest Ohio county.
Deb Sealscott of the Van Wert County Humane Society spoke to the board during its monthly meeting held via Zoom technology.
Last year, the local humane society discussed the possibility of building a new facility or relocating elsewhere, but the matter has been on the backburner recently. At present, the humane society operates the county-owned Justin F. Coressel Animal Shelter on Ohio 15, northwest of Defiance.
During Wednesday’s meeting, Sealscott explained her humane society’s process for building a new 2,880 square-foot facility.
The agency purchased 1.76 acres from the county’s fair board last year for $44,000 to construct a new building across from the Van Wert County Fairgrounds on the south side of Van Wert.
Sealscott said following a “quiet phase,” her agency ramped up fundraising efforts this summer.
“It’s going really well,” she told the board Wednesday. “The community is really rallying behind it.”
She indicated that several financial institutions in the Van Wert area have stepped up with pledges of $25,000 each. She said they’ve also received pledges of $15,000 and $10,000 each.
The humane society there is hoping to raise $600,000, with $500,000 needed for a basic building, according to Sealscott. But this doesn’t include a completed project, as she is hoping for in-kind contributions to outfit the building.
Board member Gary Dowler commented later in the meeting that the Fort Defiance Humane Society should give consideration to a future “multi-county” facility. He said this could justify a larger building, perhaps of 10,000 square-foot
“I think that’s worthy of some discussion when we get into a planning session,” he said.
In another matter Wednesday, the board discussed the possibility of investing accumulated humane society funds.
Board member Jeremy Otte — a professional financial advisor — noted that the agency has approximately $200,000 in the bank, and suggested investing some in stocks, bonds or mutual funds.
Board members were in agreement that about half should be invested for future growth. Dowler said this could be seed money for a building project.
The remainder “would leave enough cash in the bank to cover any immediate needs,” Otte said.
Board members expressed no concerns about a possible conflict of interest for Otte to proceed, but he is not allowed to vote on any action concerning the humane society’s account. He indicated his intention to discount the cost of his services.
The board approved a related motion allowing Otte to put together a plan for a $100,000 investment. Otte abstained from the vote.
In other business Wednesday, the board:
• reviewed the monthly animal shelter report, noting that 30 dogs were taken in during July, along with 16 cats. Eight cats were adopted in during July, along with 25 dogs. Seven dogs were reclaimed, according to the report. The shelter housed 21 dogs as of Tuesday, along with 29 cats.
• learned that the humane society’s July golf outing went well. Animal shelter Executive Director Lisa Weaner complimented board member Randy Deniston on an “awesome job” organizing the event, saying it netted $20,000, the “best ever” for the annual golf outing.
On Deniston’s suggestion, the board approved a motion scheduling another golf outing on Oct. 10 as other humane society fundraisers have been canceled due to the coronavirus situation.
• discussed replacements for the humane society’s canceled fundraisers — Party In the Park at the Moose Lodge and a masquerade ball at the Defiance Eagles. Weaner suggested simply asking donors and sponsors to contribute under the circumstances. The board agreed that a letter should be composed to potential donors explaining the agency’s situation. “... we need to inspire them to donate,” said Dowler.
• Weaner thanked 4KD Crick Brewery in Defiance, which will hold a crafter’s market from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Raffle proceeds will benefit the humane society.
• discussed the need for more board members. Weaner requested that members provide candidate names by the board’s next meeting on Sept. 16.
• learned from Weaner that additional spay and neuter clinics will be held at the animal shelter on Sept. 1 and 15. She continued to thank Dr. Karen Pedden, a Hicksville veterinarian, for her assistance with spay and neuter events.
• approved the treasurer’s July report.
