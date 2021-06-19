Humane Society grant
Photo courtesy of the Defiance Area Foundation

The Fort Defiance Humane Society received a grant of $3,274 from the Defiance Area Foundation for dog beds, a dog scale and a microscope. Pictured discussing the grant are Chris Yoder (left), executive director of the Defiance Area Foundation, and Lisa Weaner (holding Mickey), executive director of the Fort Defiance Humane Society.

