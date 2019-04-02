HICKSVILLE — Lisa Weaner and Stacey Fedderke of Fort Defiance Humane Society were present during Monday’s regular Hicksville Village Council meeting, responding to an incident reported at a previous meeting regarding the county’s humane shelter.
At the last meeting, it was reported that a local resident had required hospital treatment after being bitten by a cat in her home. Police Chief Mark Denning believed response to the incident was a job for the humane society, which instead said the case had been a matter for the Defiance County Health Department. The Hicksville Police Department had been tied up with another case and could not respond to the situation immediately.
During Monday’s meeting, Weaner stated her belief that the incident, as told to The Crescent-News and the HIX-TV cable access television station, was potentially damaging to the humane society, which has spent the last 18 months rebuilding its reputation and reversing the possibility of closing its doors.
Clarifying its position, Weaner explained that FDHS, unlike the county dog warden’s office, is not directly affiliated with the county; rather, it is a private, nonprofit organization which is not funded by taxpayers or governed by the Defiance County commissioners.
Fedderke, Weaner said, is employed to report and investigate animal abuse and neglect cases. A cat bite, she said, would not fall under Fedderke’s job description; rather, the health department deals with animal bites, according to the Ohio Revised Code and village ordinances. Fedderke is Defiance County’s only humane agent.
In the case of felines, the humane society attempts to deal with overpopulation by offering low-cost spaying and neutering and applies for grants toward that purpose. Grants and donations are used to fund the organization.
The incident was directed to the health department, while a message was sent for Denning to call Fedderke back, which apparently was not done. “A return phone call could have avoided all of this,” said Weaner.
The humane society, she added, could be notified if other needs had to be met such as quarantine of an animal at the shelter. “We have no issue with helping,” she said.
“The original response was the correct one,” she added, stating that the issue was a matter for the health department and responsible pet ownership.
Denning stood by his belief that the humane society did not do the correct job, providing a record of a phone call between a police dispatcher and Fedderke in which the dispatcher was told to contact the health department. The shelter did offer to help in other ways if needed.
Denning added he did not return other calls from the humane society because he had taken care of the situation himself before the return calls were made.
“You didn’t know what kind of an incident it was,” he said. “You don’t know if it’s a mistreatment issue until you investigate.”
Village solicitor Troy Essex said he did not believe Fedderke was to do a job accomplished by the health department.
Councilman Ron Beverly called Denning a friend but added he shared the humane shelter’s point. “If it’s not in my job situation,” he said, “I’m not playing the game.”
He added, “I think we’re taking a cat bite and making a mountain of it.”
Council president Michael Barth called for all involved to work together should a similar incident occur.
Council also heard from Hicksville Exempted Village Schools Superintendent Keith Countryman, who spoke of the May 7 vote on whether to accept a 0.75% income tax for the school. The tax, he said, was identical to one passed many years ago; it had lapsed several years previously, as the school no longer needed it.
Countryman said the need for the tax had returned due to a declining school budget as well as expanding class sizes, particularly in incoming kindergarten classes over the last few years, which will eliminate budget carryovers very soon.
Should the levy pass, the school plans to use the money for a new academic and athletic facility, located separately from the main building, which would be attached to the main structure due to an enclosed walkway. The new facility would include four classrooms, a community room, offices, practice gym space, wrestling and weight rooms and security features.
The money would also be used for work on Ohio 18 in the hopes of eliminating most of the school’s traffic congestion issues at the beginning and end of the school day. If the vote is approved, that work, said Countryman, would begin as soon as possible, with the end result close to the beginning of the 2019-20 school year. The new building, he said, would likely be completed in the fall of 2020.
In other business, council:
• tabled ordinances prohibiting the establishment and operation of medical marijuana dispensaries in town and amending village appropriations, along with a resolution submitting an application for participation in the Ohio Public Works Commission state capital improvement programs. These were tabled due to a lack of quorum.
• heard wood chipping has ended for now as of March 29.
• reported no progress as yet on the issue of a beer tent at this summer’s Day in the Park.
• heard the fire department received a $46,000 state grant, which was used to obtain 10 portable radios and four mobile units.
• was reminded of the community Easter egg hunt at 2 p.m. April 13 at the park. Registration begins at 1 p.m. Sixteen new bicycles will be given away.
• heard a proclamation from Barth acknowledging April as World Autism Month.
• discussed the possibility of erecting a type of obstruction to prevent truck drivers from potentially damaging the park playground area when turning around in the parking lot.
