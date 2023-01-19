The Fort Defiance Humane Society’s governing board re-elected a slate of officers during its monthly meeting Wednesday evening.
Confirmed as officers for a second straight year were Jeremy Otte, president; Randy Deniston, vice president; Cirrus Brown, secretary; and Mindy Bobay, treasurer.
Committee assignments remained virtually the same in 2023 as well. These include the executive/finance, marketing/fundraising, grants and facility/planning.
The executive committee includes the four above officers as well as two board members.
The board also welcomed new member Kathi Diamond.
In another matter, the board reviewed the December animal shelter report, showing that 26 dogs were taken in, along with eight cats. Twenty dogs were adopted out in December as well as 18 cats.
The shelter reported holding 28 dogs and 21 cats.
According to the humane society’s humane/animal care director, Stacie Fedderke, 414 dogs were taken in during 2022, 49% of which were brought in by the county dog warden and county sheriff’s office.
In other business, the board:
• approved the December financial report showing net income of $1,214.13 compared to $66,151.23 in December 2021. (The latter amount includes a loan forgiveness amount of $37,100.) Board member Gary Dowler complimented Bobay and the humane society’s executive director, Lisa Weaner, for their financial work, noting that “having accurate financial information is an absolute necessity. We really do appreciate that every year.”
• reviewed the monthly humane agent report, showing that 14 complaints were investigated in December, including one on Hoffman Road which resulted in three dogs being surrendered due to their poor condition. The owner was charged with animal cruelty. Some 208 complaints were fielded in 2022 with 56 citations.
• discussed upcoming fundraisers which include a poker tournament at the Defiance Eagles on Sunday; an online auction in February; “dueling pianos,” the humane society’s big event on March 11; and purse bingo scheduled for April 1 at the Eagles. Otto noted that the “dueling pianos” and the purse bingo would require the “most work up front because we haven’t done them before.”
• noted that the next board meeting will be held Feb. 15 via Zoom.
• was informed that Jim Weaner bought a van for the humane society’s use, allowing an old van to be sold.
• learned that the humane society has received a $2,000 “PennyFix” grant for spay and neuter services. The grant must be used within 90 days and might be able to be used for vaccine services, according to Fedderke.
• provided a continued thank you to Hicksville veterinarian Dr. Karen Pedden for her work with the humane society’s low-cost spay/neuter clinics. Bookings are running into April and May.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.